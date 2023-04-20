KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs GM Brett Veach wore a t-shirt designed with a doodle from his son during a media event on April 20, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is all about business a week out from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Veach talked about the free agents the Chiefs have signed and what he thinks about the 2023 NFL Draft Class.

But, Thursday afternoon, as he sat in front of a microphone and TV Cameras, the NFL Draft wasn’t the only thing Veach decided to address.

As his availability came to a close, someone asked Veach about the T-shirt he decided to wear Thursday.

The gray T-shirt had a large red creature on it, with a cat and other creatures coming out of its mouth. It turns out someone very creative designed the shirt.

“My son does some doodle arting – I guess it’s called doodle art. I guess that’s a big thing with young kids now. So, they do that in school,” Veach said.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach wore a T-shirt designed with a doodle from his son during a media event on April 20, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO)

The Chiefs GM said the doodle started out black and white. He said he joked with his son about wearing the T-shirt to work.

“I said, ‘That’d be really cool.’ And mom kind of said, ‘You know dad should wear that next time he does press,’ so needless to say they had a T-shirt waiting for me before I left today. So figured I had to rock it today for a little support, good luck,” Veach said.

Veach and his wife Alison have three children, a daughter and two sons.

Chiefs fans will have to wait and see if Veach wears the T-shirt the next time he feels like the organization could benefit from a little extra luck.