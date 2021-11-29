Kansas City Chiefs hold on to division lead through bye week

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs join offensive teammates in dancing during the fourth quarter two-minute warning against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – After four straight wins, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to get some extra rest with their bye week in week 12.

The 7-4 Chiefs jumped to first place in the AFC West with a 19-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in week 11 and entered the bye week a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lucky for the Chiefs, two of their divisional rivals faced off while they rested.

In week 11, the Chargers traveled to Mile High to visit the Denver Broncos. With a Chargers win, they would have the same record as the Chiefs, but leap frog them due to the tie breaker.

Los Angeles entered the game as a 2.5 point favorite over the Broncos who were coming off a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos defense put on a show as they sacked quarterback Justin Herbert three times and intercepted two of his passes, one of them going for a pick-six.

Standout rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II had both interceptions.

Despite throwing for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Herbert’s quarterback rating was a 59.4 as they lost 28-13.

The result means the Broncos, Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all now sit at 6-5, underneath the 7-4 Chiefs.

Coming off the bye, Kansas City will have three consecutive division games, two of them in prime time, starting on Sunday, December 5 for Sunday Night Football when they host the Broncos.

A week later, they will host the Raiders and will turn around quickly and travel to Los Angeles for Thursday Night Football on short rest.

The Chiefs currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the AFC behind the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, No. 2 New England Patriots and No. 3 Tennessee Titans who all have 8 wins.

The Ravens and Titans both beat the Chiefs earlier this season.

Kansas City will set their focus on Denver as they prepare for a playoff push.