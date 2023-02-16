KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating the Super Bowl LVII champs all the way from Union Station to Washington, D.C.

Members of the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution honoring the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl LVII. A delegation made up of U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) introduced the resolution earlier this week.

The Chiefs are also expected to be recognized by the U.S. House sometime Friday.

U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Mo.), Sam Graves (R-Mo.), Mark Alford (R-Mo.), and Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) announced a similar bipartisan resolution honoring the Kansas City Chiefs.

The lawmakers plan to introduce the resolution in the House of Representatives Friday.

“The 2022-2023 Kansas City Chiefs were so great that their story can’t be contained to the NFL record books alone. It must also be told in the People’s books in the House of Representatives, and our resolution is going to ensure that generations to come will know about this historic team,” Cleaver said.

He also said he can’t wait to watch the Chiefs run it back next year. It’s an issue that other lawmakers can agree on.

“The pride that our community has in this team and this season is worth recognizing—and there’s no question that the two Super Bowl wins in four years deserves to be celebrated,” Davids said. “I can’t wait to run it back next year and continue to make history. Let’s go, Kansas City!”

“Congratulations to the Chiefs on a hard-fought and well-deserved victory, effectively putting all the naysayers in their place. Let’s go, Chiefs!” Graves said.

“I’m proud to recognize the hard work of our Kansas City Chiefs for a resounding victory in Super Bowl 57,” Alford said. “Chiefs Nation are world champions once again. Congratulations!”

Fans can read the entire resolutions on Rep. Cleaver’s website or Sen. Jerry Moran’s website.