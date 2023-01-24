KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones are honored for being some of the best NFL players in the game, according to the 101 Awards.

The 101 Awards honor the top players and coaches of the year.

Mahomes grabbed the AFC Offensive Player of the Year award, while Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won the award in the NFC.

The Chiefs also brought home hardware on the defensive side with defensive tackle Chris Jones winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Year. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa took home the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

Doug Pederson picked up the award for AFC Coach of the Year with this successful turnaround in Jacksonville, and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was named NFC Coach of the Year.

The honorees for the 2022 season will be presented with their awards at the 53rd Annual 101 Awards Gala, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City.

In addition to the annual player and coach awards, the 101 Awards event will also present the Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football, which was created in 2008 to honor the life and legacy of the Chiefs founder. The award recognizes an individual or group that has made significant contributions to the NFL and its status as the preeminent pro sports league in America.

The 101 Awards benefits The University of Kansas Health System.