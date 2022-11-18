KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL Player’s Association names Kansas City Chiefs’ Orlando Brown Jr. its Week 11 Community MVP of the week.

Brown donated $50,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital’s Type 1 Diabetes Research Center last week. The donation matched a gift made by Emilie Rosebud Diabetes Research Foundation to Children’s Mercy.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the NFLPA for the Community MVP award,” Brown said. “Diabetes has greatly impacted my life, through my dad and younger brother, and it affects so many people in our community.”

The NFLPA says Brown spent countless hours visiting patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital while learning how he can help raise awareness about diabetes research.

Brown was also involved in the TrialNet research program. The program reveals if someone has an increased risk for disease. The NFLPA says that through the program, Brown learned he is not at an increased risk for the disease.

“It is even more important to me that it is another avenue to raise awareness and highlight the importance of testing and education for Type 1 Diabetes,” Brown said.

Brown also plans to support diabetes research during the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” during an upcoming game.

In honor of Brown being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his charity or foundation of choice. Brown will also take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children’s hospital.