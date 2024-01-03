KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dominated viewership in 2023 with five out of the top ten most-watched primetime telecasts.

Variety released their annual “100 Most-Watched Telecasts” of the year story before we officially entered 2024.

Two Chiefs games took the top spots: Super Bowl LVII and the AFC Championship.

114,956,000 people tuned into the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, while 53,478,000 watched the Chiefs beat the Bengals to reach the NFL’s pinnacle.

Kansas City football also claimed the sixth (Lions-Chiefs), seventh (Chiefs-Jets) and tenth (Packers-Chiefs) most-watched primetime telecasts.

San Francisco was the second-most-watched NFL team, with three 49ner games making the top ten.

The NFL generally dominates TV ratings, and that happened again, with 20 of the top 21 most-viewed shows in 2023 being professional football games. The Oscars came in at number 15 with under 20,000,000 viewers.