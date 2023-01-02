KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has more than football on his calendar for 2023.

He apparently also has a pretty special dinner in the works.

TMZ Sports caught up with Henry Winkler at a Beverly Hills restaurant recently. The ‘Happy Days ‘actor told the site that he and Mahomes are planning to do dinner very soon.

The bromance between the actor and NFL star started when Winkler talked about Mahomes on “The Rich Eisen Show” last year.

Have you met Patrick Mahomes? He’s one one of my heroes. His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays. He is so “improvisorial” in the way he plays. He is so sure. I just think it is instincutally great. Does he listen? Patrick, Hi! Henry Winkler

Mahomes heard the interview and invited Winkler to the Chiefs vs. Chargers game in LA.

Winkler attended the game, wearing a Mahomes jersey, and the two met on the sideline before kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

Winkler told TMZ Sports he already has the dinner planned, right down to the menu. The 77-year-old actor said he plans to serve Mahomes chicken-stuffed-with-ricotta.

The dinner won’t happen for at least another month. Winkler told TMZ Sports that he would let Mahomes win another Super Bowl first.