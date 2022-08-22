McDonald’s restaurants are selling Chiefs Kingdom flags this Friday for $5 to benefit Ronald McDonald House charities.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off the 2022-2023 NFL season, and the organization is inviting thousands of fans to the party.

Chiefs jerseys, flags and other artwork will begin appearing across the metro beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Chiefs will celebrate Red Friday Sept., 9, before the first Chiefs game of the NFL season. The Chiefs travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 11.

Red Friday is normally celebrated the Friday before the first home game of the season, but the Chiefs won’t play at Arrowhead until Week 2. They host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.

This year the fun begins before Red Friday and continues through the home opener on Monday, Sept. 15.

Red First Fridays

Celebrate the Chiefs at First Fridays in the Crossroads District for the first time in team history on Sept. 2.

Organizers said the club plans to host a Chiefs-themed street party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be located on West 19th Street from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue.

Fans will enjoy live music, live mural painting, local artists pup ups, and a new Arrowhead Collection from Charlie Hustle.

Flag Sales

On Friday, Sept. 9, grab your limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag.

The flags will be sold at more than 135 Kansas City- and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s restaurants for $5. Proceeds from the flags will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Flags will also be sold at Kansas City-area Hy-Vee locations and other public areas across the metro.

Fans who don’t live in Kansas City and St. Joseph can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, Sept. 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10.

Red Friday Run

After buying your flag, lace up your shoes and join other fans in a virtual Red Friday Run presented by GEHA.

Chiefs fans around the world are welcome to run or walk a 5K on their own time and course between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

Registration is open at chiefs.com/redfridayrun.

Everyone who registers will receive this year’s special edition Red Friday flag, a Red Friday Run T-shirt and race bib, mailed directly to the address provided.

Additionally, all race participants will receive a 30-day all-access pass for either Chiefs Fit location.

Game Day Experience at KC Live!

Cheer on the Chiefs during the team’s first game of the season in the Power & Light District on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The fun begins at 2 p.m. with appearances by Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and the Chiefs Rumble. Fans also have a chance to win prizes during the pregame celebration.

Kickoff from Glendale, Arizona, is scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Ballpark Village Game Day Experience St. Louis

The Chiefs Kingdom is also celebrating game day in St. Louis.

Sunday, Sept. 11, fans in St. Louis can kick off Week 1 action with a game day experience with prizes, giveaways, and contests while cheering on the Chiefs at Bally Sports Live! in Ballpark Village.