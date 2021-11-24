Kansas City Chiefs player gives back to his community through food drive

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward distributed food boxes at the Boys & Girls Club-Southwest in McComb, Mississippi on Tuesday. The Mississippi native handed out turkeys and produce to nearly 300 families through the Ward Foundation.

“It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of effort, a lot of faith, a lot of belief in yourself, and you got to be confident,” he said when he talked about his beginnings. “I come from this small town. I did all the things these kids did, so I can make it. I know they can make it, too.”

Ward went to the Boys & Girls Club when he was a kid. He also played as a McComb Tiger.

People who know Ward said he has always been a leader.

“He was always a humble kid. Always a leader, you know, always a leader, never a follower. That’s one thing that always stood out about him was his leadership skills,” said Marcus Pittman.

Ward said through the foundation, he plans to do a toy giveaway in McComb for Christmas.