Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ injury appears to be “fine,” according to fiancée Brittany Matthews.

I’m fine, Patricks fine, thanks for all the prayers!

WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!! — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 17, 2021

Mahomes was knocked out of their 22-17 win over the Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs with a concussion Sunday.

He tucked the ball on a quarterback option and tried to reach the first-down marker on third-and-1 near midfield when he was brought down hard by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, who had managed to get ahold of him around his helmet.

Mahomes was wobbly when he got up and had to be helped from the field. He was checked in the blue tent before jogging into the Kansas City locker room and was later ruled out for the game.

Now, the question is whether Mahomes will be cleared to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game next Sunday.

“He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive as we look at this. He passed all the deals he needed to pass and we’ll see where it goes from here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game. “I just talked to him and he’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”

Following the game, Wilson went on Twitter and sent his best wishes for Mahomes to return next week.

“All good brother!” Mahomes said.