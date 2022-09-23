KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One of the radio voices for the Chiefs Radio Network is hospitalized in critical condition.

Art Hains, 66, is hospitalized in Springfield, Missouri, according to Radio Network Co-Host Dan Israel.

Israel said Hains began experiencing symptoms during Saturday’s Missouri State Football game at Arkansas. By Monday, doctors had admitted Hains to the hospital.

While Kansas City Chiefs fans would recognize Hains’ voice from radio broadcasts since 2008, he’s been broadcasting sports much longer. He’s called games for Missouri State for more than 40 years. He also hosted sports radio shows for decades in Springfield.

Hains is from Marshall, Missouri. He is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri State University Athletics Hall of Fame.