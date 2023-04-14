KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a veteran wide receiver.

The Chiefs have re-signed Justin Watson to a two-year contract worth $3.5 million with $1.4 million guaranteed and $2.5 million in incentives to potentially reach $6 million, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Watson stepped in during key moments last season and had 315 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City last season.

The 27-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before coming to Kansas City last season.

The Chiefs now have four receivers on the roster who caught passes last season: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.