Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas City Chiefs report staffer has COVID-19, still planning to play Sunday against Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

by: Andrew Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday it learned that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer hasn’t been identified and is self-quarantining. The team says it’s now in the NFL Intensive Protocol and working with the league and medical experts.

The Chiefs are still holding practice on Thursday morning but will close the facility on Thursday afternoon, holding virtual meetings as they continue to prepare to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories