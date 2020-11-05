Kansas City Chiefs report staffer has COVID-19, still planning to play Sunday against Carolina Panthers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday it learned that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer hasn’t been identified and is self-quarantining. The team says it’s now in the NFL Intensive Protocol and working with the league and medical experts.
The Chiefs are still holding practice on Thursday morning but will close the facility on Thursday afternoon, holding virtual meetings as they continue to prepare to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.
