KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Being a Super Bowl champion isn’t enough for one member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, he is aligning with the cowboy creed and the Kansas City Outlaws.

The Outlaws just named Creed Humphrey “Chief of Outlaw Nation” and an honorary member of the team ahead of its Outlaw Days homestand. The event is scheduled for August 3-5 at T-Mobile Center.

A top PBR bull will also be renamed in Humphrey’s honor during the event.

The Kansas City Outlaws is the city’s first professional bull-riding team. The team competes in the Professional Bull Riders Teams league.

The Chiefs center attended Kansas City Outlaws 2023 Training Camp last month. The organization where he experienced a bull riding experience.

The Outlaws released a video of his new partnership. Watch it in the video player at the top of the page. AgencyOf also released pictures of his visit to training camp.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey attends Kansas City Outlaws 2023 training camp in this undated photo. (PHOTO: AgencyOf)

Fans will see Humphrey working to hype the crowd during head-to-head bull riding events at Outlaw Days.

Humphrey will also appear in ads for the Kansas City Outlaws.

The 2023 PBR Teams season begins July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Tickets for Outlaw Days at T-Mobile Center are now on sale and start around $20, plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com, PBR.com and t-mobilecenter.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.