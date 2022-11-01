KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The legacy of a former member of the Kansas City Chiefs lives on to reach a new generation.

GEHA, the Hunt Family Foundation and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City announced the expansion of the Joe Delaney learn to swim program.

The program is named in honor of Delaney, a Chiefs running back, who died in 1983 while trying to rescue three children from a pond in Louisiana. He saved a boy’s life, but the two other children died with him.

The program funded swimming lessons for 200 students in Kansas City, Kansas, last summer. Now the program has enough funding to teach 650 students how to swim through the YMCA.

During the announcement Tuesday, Chiefs guard Trey Smith, and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho jumped in the pool to practice their swimming skills and show kids how important it is to learn to swim.

The expanded program will resume in January of 2023.

It will offer swimming lessons at five Kansas City YMCA locations, including the North Kansas City YMCA, the Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Center, the Cleaver Family YMCA, Kirk Family YMCA and Parkwood Pool.

The YMCA says each location was chosen for the program because of the culturally diverse community served.

Each student who takes swimming lessons through the program will receive a new towel with the Joe Delaney decal worn by the Kansas City Chiefs, plus free swimsuits, goggles and sunscreen.

Learn more about the program and how to sign up for free swimming lessons through the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.