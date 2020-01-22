Kansas City Chiefs talk Super Bowl preparations

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes talk about how they are getting ready for the big game.

This is the first time the team has talked about what they are doing to prepare for the Super Bowl game against the San Fransisco 49ers, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami.

Coach Andy Reid went to the Super Bowl XXXIX during the 2004-05 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but they fell to the New England Patriots, 24-21.

But Reid says, this time around is different.

“I think because you are older, back then, you think, got one here, we’ll get to a million of them, it doesn’t quite come that easy,” said Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs head coach. “I think you just respect it and appreciate it probably even a little bit more than I did back then.”

Reid says the Chiefs have a tight itinerary and a curfew just like they always do before a game. This week they are getting everything ready to travel to Miami and next week they will start practicing for the game.

When asked if they are worried about going up against the 49ers, Reid says that’s not the case.

“We are in it for the challenge and this is a great challenge and that’s why we do what we do,” said Reid.

He says the team didn’t have much time to celebrate their AFC Championship win on Sunday, Jan 19, because they were already back to work, focusing on their next game.

“That night, just kind of with the family, friends and some teammates, just enjoying it, but then going in on Monday we got right back onto the 49ers,” said Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

It’s been 50 years since the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl, but Reid says they aren’t doing things any differently than usual.

“This week you get yourself, get a game plan ready and get ready to go,” said Reid.

But, what about adjusting to the weather? The Chiefs have been playing in colder temperatures, could the different weather conditions impact them during the game?

“We did extra conditioning on the side, we’ve been staying in shape just in case we got to this game,” said Anthony Hitchens, Chiefs linebacker.

Mahomes says this game is different from previous games because it does have unique advantages.

“The good thing about this is that we know who we are playing, so you can use this extra week to focus in on one team so that you can prepare yourself in the best way possible,” said Mahomes.

This is the first time Mahomes will play in the Super Bowl and he’s doing all he can to make sure he’s ready.

“For me, its about getting a feel for it, building, and kind of containing your emotions and being able to get there and really just play football when it comes down to it,” said Mahomes.

