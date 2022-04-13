KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to DraftKings, the over/under for total wins this upcoming season for the Kansas City Chiefs is set at 10.5, tied for fourth most.

AFC North AFC East AFC South AFC West Cincinnati Bengals – 10 Buffalo Bills – 11.5 Indianapolis Colts – 9.5 Kansas City Chiefs – 10.5 Baltimore Ravens – 9.5 Miami Dolphins – 9 Tennessee Titans – 9.5 Los Angeles Chargers – 10 Pittsburgh Steelers – 7.5 New England Patriots – 8.5 Jacksonville Jaguars – 6 Denver Broncos – 10 Cleveland Browns – ? New York Jets – 5.5 Houston Texans – 4.5 Las Vegas Raiders – 8.5 *Data as of April 13

NFC North NFC East NFC South NFC West Green Bay Packers – 11 Dallas Cowboys – 10.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 11.5 Los Angeles Rams – 10.5 Minnesota Vikings – 9 Philadelphia Eagles – 8.5 New Orleans Saints – 8 San Francisco 49ers – 10 Chicago Bears – 7 Washington Commanders – 7.5 Carolina Panthers – 6 Arizona Cardinals – 9 Detroit Lions – 6 New York Giants – 7 Atlanta Falcons – 5 Seattle Seahawks – 6 *Data as of April 13

The Chiefs trail only the Buffalo Bills (11.5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11.5) and Green Bay Packers (11). The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are both projected to have the same amount of wins as the Chiefs.

The loaded AFC West saw Super Bowl XLVIII winning quarterback Russell Wilson join the Denver Broncos, All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams join the Las Vegas Raiders, and Super Bowl LIII winning cornerback J.C. Jackson and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack join the Los Angeles Chargers, and it is reflected in the win totals.

Average Win Totals per division (AFC North excluded)

AFC West – 9.75

NFC West – 8.9

AFC East – 8.6

NFC East – 8.4

NFC North – 8.25

NFC South – 7.6

AFC South – 7.3

The Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, but will now face the toughest division in the league, according to win totals.

The only question mark on the entire list is the Cleveland Browns who signed quarterback Deshaun Watson in the offseason, but due to off-the-field legal troubles, are unsure if he will play week 1, or if at all.

The bottom of the list belongs to the Houston Texans with 4.5 projected victories, with the Atlanta Falcons right above them at 5 wins.