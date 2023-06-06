KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Members of the Kansas City Chiefs are stepping up to determine if the team’s offense or defense is better.
Instead of leaving it all on the gridiron the athletes will put their athleticism to the test and play ball on the softball diamond.
The fun is all for a good cause.
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is holding a charity softball game to raise money for his Humble Beginnings Foundation. He recruited the rest of the team to help.
The game is Friday, June 9, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.
Organizers released the rosters for the game and homerun derby Tuesday morning. Each team is loaded with players Chiefs fans have come to love.
Valdes-Scantling says Chiefs Kingdom can expect to see the following players at the game Friday evening, with additional players to be announced before gameday.
Team Offence
- Patrick Mahomes
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Chris Oladokun
- Rashee Rice
- Richie James
- Jawaan Taylor
- Jerrion Ealy
- Justyn Ross
- Jody Fortson
- Darian Kinnard
- Wanya Morris
- Matt Bushman
- Skyy Moore
- Jerome Carvin
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- John Ross, lll
- Isiah Pacheco
- KaDarius Toney
- Tyler Fryfogle
- Kendall Blanton
- Noah Gray
- Sebastian Gutierrez
- Shane Buechele
Team Defense
- L’Jarius Sneed
- Charles Omenihu
- Nick Bolton
- Trent McDuffie
- Chamarri Conner
- Kahlef Hailassie
- Justin Reid
- Chris Williams
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah
- Keondre Coburn
- Lamar Jackson
- Malik Herring
- Cole Christiansen
- Nic Jones
- Phil Haskins
- George Karlaftis
Tickets for Friday’s game are on sale at MonarchsBaseball.com and start at $25. They are also available at Legends Field Box Office.