KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph and Missouri Western State University for Training Camp.

The Chiefs exercised the option to extend the training camp contract through the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years – a welcome start to the NFL season.”

The Chiefs moved training camp to the college campus from Wisconsin in 2010.

Of the five total training camp sites used throughout franchise history, the 13-year tenure in St. Joseph is the third-longest at any one location, according to the organization.

The Chiefs will release additional details and dates for the 2023 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care on www.chiefs.com in mid-June.