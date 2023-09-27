WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football on KSN and NBC. The Chiefs are coming off a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

The game will be at 7:20 p.m. It was a game that was supposed to be the first Patrick Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers showdown but has since been derailed by Rodgers’ torn Achilles tendon.

The Jets are 1-2 on the season. The Chiefs, who are 2-1, have a chance to get another impressive win on another national stage.

Tune in Sunday night to see the game and see if Taylor Swift shows up again to watch Travis Kelce play. Her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium gave Fox the highest-rated game of the week with 24.3 million viewers.