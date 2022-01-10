Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The National Football League released the Super Wild Card Weekend schedule, where the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their journey for a third-consecutive AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance after finishing the season 12-5, winners of the AFC West.

The Chiefs are the No. 2 seed and will start the playoffs with a home game at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday night at 7:15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs entered Sunday with a chance to snag the top seed and a first-round bye after beating the Denver Broncos, which would have included home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but the Tennessee Titans held off the Houston Texans 28-25. Tennessee also finished 12-5 but earned the top spot by virtue of a tie-breaker after beating Kansas City 27-3 in Week 7.

While Kansas City seeks three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, they’re also trying to go to the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season, all since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. The Chiefs are 6-2 in the playoffs with Mahomes as the starter, only losing to the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game and then Super Bowl 55 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Due to a combination of high seeding and good fortune, the Chiefs haven’t had to win a playoff road game in that span. Should Tennessee and Kansas City win their respective playoff matchups in the coming weeks, it’d set up a Week 7 rematch in Nashville. The Chiefs beat the Titans to win the AFC in 2019 before winning Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the rest of the Wild Card Weekend schedule, all times local:

Saturday, January 15:

AFC: 3:30 p.m. — 5 Las Vegas at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 7:15 p.m. — 6 New England at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 12:00 p.m. — 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 3:30 p.m. — 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 7:15 p.m. — 7 Pittsburgh at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 17

NFC: 7:15 p.m. — 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)