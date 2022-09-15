KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was an electric home opener for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

After a lackluster first half that gave the Los Angeles Chargers a 10-7 lead, but the Chiefs came back in the second half and left Arrowhead with a 27-24 win.

In the first half, the Chargers took a 10-0 lead with the first play of the second quarter as Justin Herbert threw a one yard touchdown pass to fullback Zander Horvath.

The Chiefs responded with a seven play touchdown drive where Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon on a beautiful side arm throw.

In the second half, the Chargers increased their lead to 17-7 after an 11-play drive that ended with an incredible Mike Williams touchdown catch. Williams finished the game with eight catches, 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The next drive, Mahomes threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson to cut the lead back to three.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs opened the quarter with a field goal to tie the game at 17.

As the Chargers were set to score on the three yard line with 11:10 to go, seventh round rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson caught an interception and returned 99 yards for a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 24-17 lead.

The Chiefs are now 2-0 and will hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25. The Chargers will return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.