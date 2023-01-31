KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– A Kansas City clothing brand is getting some love from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The owner told FOX4 it makes all the hard work and sleepless nights coming up with the designs worth it.

“This right here is actually the newest Travis Kelce shirt we’ve made that Mecole Hardman was wearing at the AFC Championship game,” Aphiliated Apparel owner Charles Williams said Tuesday as he pointed at a graphic tee.

What started as a project for Williams’ fraternity 5 years ago has quickly morphed into his passion. Last year, Williams decided he would introduce new designs aimed at Chiefs fans.

“I actually started making the Chiefs shirts a year ago. It was actually after the Chiefs played the Chargers, and Travis Kelce had a great game,” he said.

What he didn’t know was that the person he put on his first shirt would soon be wearing one of the graphic tees. Kelce was sporting one of Williams’ shirts on the New Heights podcast about a month ago.

But it got even better on Sunday. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman wore his newest design during warm-ups of the AFC Championship game.

“All the hours long sleepless nights I spent trying to develop a plan and developing a brand that someone will actually recognize and want to be a part of, it just shows that everyone is supporting and loving what I’m trying to accomplish,” Williams said.

Brian Roberts, the owner of The Black Pantry, a local business that focuses on highlighting Black brands from KC and beyond, knew how special Williams was.

“He’s got the entrepreneurial spirit. He sees an opportunity and a gap, and he capitalized off of it,” Roberts said. “When you do something on a high level, it’s going to get people’s attention. And not only did he do it at a high level, he did it at the perfect timing.”

Williams said his next design will be a shirt with Andy Reid’s face on it.

He said the best way to stay up on the latest shirts is on the company’s Instagram page or check out their website.