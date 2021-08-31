Kansas City cuts down to final 53-man roster before regular season

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – NFL teams are trimming their rosters down to the final 53 Tuesday, meaning many players will be let go. The Chiefs made their final cuts, the roster is now at 53 players.

Here are the latest roster moves by Kansas City.

The Chiefs waived 22 players this round of roster cuts.

Anderson, Zayne (DB – Brigham Young)

Bootle, Dicaprio (DB – Nebraska)

Buechele, Shane (QB – Southern Methodist)

Character, Marlon (DB – Louisville)

Clark, Tyler (DT – Georgia)

Clemons, Rodney (DB – Southern Methodist)

Cobb, Omari (LB – Marshall)

Edwards, Austin (DE – Ferris State)

Ffrench, Maurice (WR – Pittsburgh)

Gore, Derrick (RB – Louisiana-Monroe)

Harris, Demone (DE – Buffalo)

Key, Devon (DB – Western Kentucky)

Keyes, BoPete (DB – Tulane)

Miller, Wyatt (T – Central Florida)

Powell, Cornell (WR – Clemson)

Schoen, Dalton (WR – Kansas State)

Shepherd, Darrius (WR – North Dakota State)

Smith, Emmanuel (LB – Vanderbilt)

Thompson, Darwin (RB – Utah State)

Wanogho, Prince Tega (T – Auburn)

Ward, Tim (DE – Old Dominion)

Williams, Darryl (C – Mississippi State)

Released:

Dieter, Gehrig (WR – Alabama)

Kemp, Marcus (WR – Hawaii)

Reserve/Non-football injury:

Herring, Malik (DE – Georgia)

Reserve/PUP:

Long, Kyle (G – Oregon)

Traded:

Durant, Yasir (traded to New England)