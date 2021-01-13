Kansas City displaying playoff pride in a big way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Kansas City is displaying playoff pride in a big way, with flags, banners, signs and a new mural.

The mural has “Chiefs Kingdom” across it and features Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Mahomes.

The “City of Champions” banner also went up around Kansas City, Missouri. They will replace the “Home Sweet Home” banners which are being raffled off. Proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief.