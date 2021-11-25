‘Kansas City is not Kansas City without the Chiefs’: Mayor Lucas joins mayors from across the country in thanking local NFL teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The NFL partnered with mayors from around the country ahead of Thanksgiving day to share why they are thankful for their local franchises.

Mayor Quinton Lucas was among mayor thanking their teams for helping the community get through tough times throughout the pandemic.

“Kansas City is not Kansas City without the Chiefs,” Lucas said, “The cooperation we’ve had, not just today, but for generations is what makes this community stronger and is why so many people love this team.”

Proud to appear alongside some of America’s best mayors and super proud to rep Kansas City, America’s finest city with a damn good football team. https://t.co/I9u1bScD24 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 25, 2021

Lucas thanked the Kansas City Chiefs for their efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccine opportunities and raising awareness for mask wearing and health & safety protocols.

“The Chiefs have been such a a central part of saying COVID is real. It s a challenge, but more than anything that we’ll get through this together,” Lucas said.

Lucas joined mayors from Seattle, Tennessee, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Miami & Miami Gardens.