Kansas City mayor says traditional Chiefs parade ‘won’t happen’ if they win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Tuesday that there will not be a parade if the Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“A Chiefs parade, in the classic sense, as we knew it, is highly unlikely, indeed won’t happen,” Lucas said. “There will be different ways that we come up with to try to celebrate.”

He said the city will be listening to public health advice and medical experts as they come up with a potential celebration plan.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am so excited about the Chiefs playoff run,” Lucas said. “But house parties, a lot of the things that we actually thought could be concerns during the holiday season, come in this sort of holiday season part two.”

The Chiefs are one win away from a second consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl and face Buffalo on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories