Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a big following in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (KSNW) – Patrick Mahomes is selling more merchandise than any other NFL player. He surpassed Tom Brady this year, and now that he is in Miami for the Super Bowl, we are seeing first-hand just how far his popularity is reaching.

Looking around the Super Bowl experience in downtown Miami, it is obvious these local fans have Mahomes fever.

“Just the way he acts off the field, his personality, the way he joins life and his teammates, he’s just not the kind of player that you see a lot of this year, and he’s the kind of guy that you want to be the spokesman of the league,” said Jeff Passaro, Mahomes fan from Miami area.

Passaro has never been to Kansas City and was never much of a Chiefs fan until two years ago when he saw Patrick Mahomes play the game.

“It’s just really something that Kansas City should be proud of.”

Rebecca Pavich lives in the Miami area, and she’s picking up a Mahomes jersey for her 7-year-old son.

“He really got hooked on watching Mahomes and loves him,” said Pavich. “Oh, I think it’s wonderful. He seems to be just a great guy, and Alex really loves athletics and to put everything into what you love to do, he seems to always put in a 100% effort so he should look up to that.”

Logan and Garrett Reynolds are among the lucky few who get to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The two were never Chiefs fans until they caught Mahomes’ highlights

“His highlights are crazy man, like what he said, the no-look passes, and just he’s got a bazooka for an arm, so that’s why we watch him, he’s very entertaining.”

But they also like the man they see off the field.

“Everyone likes the good guy, so yeah.”

“I mean nobody hates Mahomes.”

You will see people walking around wearing Mahomes jersey and say they’re not even Chiefs fans, but Mahomes fans.

