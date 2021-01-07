Kansas City raffling Chiefs victory parade banners with cheap tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs fans will now get to take home some of the magic of the Kansas City’s 2020 victory celebration.
KC is raffling off the 43 banners that were placed along the parade route downtown. The banners read, “HOME SWEET HOME,” and have a picture of a football over a “KC” symbol.
Tickets only cost $5. The city will sell them through Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.
Winners will then be notified on Jan. 14 after 4 p.m., and pickup begins the next day. That’s just in time for the playoffs.
The city said at least some of the proceeds will go to COVID-19 funds. The statement did not specify how much.
Purchase your banner raffle ticket, here
Relive the parade in the photo gallery below:
