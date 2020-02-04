Breaking News
Details for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade released
Kansas City Star prints thousands of extra copies commemorating Chiefs Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – “Magical” is how Kansas City Star president and editor describes the last 24 hours for the newspaper that was founded nearly 140 years ago.

“It’s been everything that you’d hope when you’ve waited 50 years to print a Super Bowl edition,” said Mike Fannin, Kansas City Star President & CEO.

The paper printed close to 200,000 extra copies – commemorating the Chiefs historic Super Bowl victory, but Fannin says many stores were out of them by rush hour.

“We finished up last night around 2 in the morning, and I was hearing as early as 6 or 7 this morning we were sold out in many locations.”

There were a few bundles still available in the Star’s lobby. Something the paper doesn’t often do but the demand was there.

“It’s surreal. I’ve never seen anything like this exactly, and I was in Dallas for two Super Bowls and here for the Royals and other various championships, and I’ve never seen a city have this kind of relationship with its franchise.”

A tangible memory so many Chiefs fans will hold on to forever.

