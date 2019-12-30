Kansas City’s mayor says they will be sending KC barbecue to Miami’s mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City is thanking Miami in more than one way after their win against the New England Patriots Sunday to give the Kansas City Chiefs a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted that “per a recommendation, yes, we will be sending KC barbecue to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.”

The Chiefs clinched their fourth straight AFC West title a few weeks back but needed a win against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday and needed the Dolphins to get a victory over the Patriots. And that is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.

Now, the Patriots will have to play next weekend while the Chiefs set their sights on the divisional round of the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and a touchdown, and Damian Williams finished with 124 yards rushing on just 12 carries, while the Chiefs defense continued an impressive stretch of late-season dominance.

They held Philip Rivers to 281 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions in what could be the veteran quarterback’s final game for the Chargers. His contract is up after this season, and while Rivers has said he would like to play next year, nobody is quite sure whether that will happen in Los Angeles.

The interceptions by Tryann Mathieu in the end zone and Daniel Sorensen to essentially end the game gave the Chargers quarterback 18 picks for the season. It also drove Philip Rivers’ total turnover count to 24.

