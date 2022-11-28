KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a superstar on the NFL field and knows just how important reading a playbook is for success.

Now No. 15 is looking for some reading superstars of his own.

Mahomes is asking students to join his team of Superstar Readers through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

“If you participated in the Read for 15 challenge last year, we need you back on the team. If this is your first time taking the challenge, welcome. This will be the most beneficial challenge you’ve ever taken part in,” Mahomes said in a video tweeted by the foundation.

Mahomes asks every child to sign up online to take the pledge and read every day for 15 weeks.

“I want all my Mahomies out there to push themselves to new reading levels and I’m asking y’all to read every day for at least 15 minutes. Yes, every day,” Mahomies said.

The site also has tips for adults, parents, and teachers to encourage students to reach their goals and promote reading habits.

Mahomes promises he will make the effort worthwhile for everyone who meets the reading challenge.

If you can do this, you will have some cool prizes throughout the program, so don’t give up. Go Chiefs,” Mahomes said.

This is the third year for the challenge through the Lead to Read KC organization. More than 15,000 students have taken the challenge and increased their reading skills to date.