Kansas farmer plants massive Chiefs arrowhead logo ‘as nice as a Super Bowl win’

Picture courtesy of Rocky Ormiston via Twitter.

KISMET, Kan. (WDAF) – Talk about Chiefs Kingdom!

Rocky Ormiston, a farmer in southwest Kansas, shared on Twitter what he called the world’s largest Chiefs logo. He said that he made from the crops in one of his fields.

The plants are still green due to the time in the growing season, but Ormiston stated on Twitter that the logo will eventually turn red and yellow, the color of the Chiefs. This is done with multi-cropping, which is when more than one kind of crop is planted in the same field. He said he planted two kinds of milo, a cereal grain.

“Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win!” he tweeted.

Ormiston’s Twitter location says Kismet. The town of 459 is located just under 200 miles southwest of Wichita, near the Oklahoma state line.

