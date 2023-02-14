TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs Championship Parade that will be impacting the Kansas City Metropolitan area on Wednesday.

The KHP says they will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of the interstates and highways in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will begin Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 5 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with KHP Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed. The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense.