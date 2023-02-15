KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fans have begun lining up to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship.

Revelers bundled up Wednesday against a chilly wind as they lined the streets in front of Union Station. That’s where a victory rally is to be held later in the day after the parade.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and set the stage for the team to take a victory lap through downtown Kansas City. Law enforcement agencies and fire and emergency workers are spread across the parade route to provide safety.