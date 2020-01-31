Live Now
KU students want to get out of classes after the Super Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – University of Kansas students are urging administrators to call off classes on the day after the Super Bowl and to provide vomit bags on campus if they don’t.

The Student Senate made the request in a resolution passed Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the team’s first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970.

It said that the chancellor should consider the “health implications of students attending classes and attempting course work less than 12 hours after the culmination of the Super Bowl and any celebrations that follow the game.” 

