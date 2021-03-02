Lawyer wants ‘most serious charges’ against former Chiefs coach in crash that critically injured 5-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Attorney Tom Porto said Tuesday in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young wants to see “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road.

Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. No charges have been filed.