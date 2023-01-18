LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.

On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of merchandise.

Officers detained the suspect and discovered they had left the store with roughly $6500 worth of merchandise including clothing, electronics, jewelry and cologne.

The suspect’s vehicle was also listed as stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri. While officers were searching the vehicle they discovered a large, silver trophy with the name Len Dawson engraved on it.

The trophy was given to the former Chiefs quarterback in 1976 to honor his years of service in professional football.

Detectives reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs organization who connected them to Dawson’s wife, Linda. When police returned the trophy to the Dawson family, Linda told officers that the trophy was likely stolen sometime in the early 80’s.