LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — He’s one of the most decorated sports broadcasters in Kansas’ history. Some of his biggest assignments early in his career were announcing three of the first four Super Bowls.

In the prime of his 62-year career behind the microphone, Tom Hedrick was – among other things – an announcer for seven Cotton Bowls on CBS Sports and ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” the radio voice of the University of Kansas (KU) basketball, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

KSN’s Jason Lamb knows Hedrick very well.

Before, the biggest game on the planet was dubbed the “Super Bowl,” followed by Roman numerals.

“It was the AFL-National Football League Championship Game'” said Hedrick.

The year was 1967. A young Hedrick was the radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, who were set to face the Green Bay Packers in the First World Championship Game in the LA Coliseum.

“I can remember before that first Super Bowl was kind of a surreal situation. It was kind of like Disneyland. It was kind of a smoggy day, and I remember John Gilliam, our center. Jerry Mays, our defensive end. Bart Starr came up with the Packers and Willie Wood, and that was it. And then the game started. That was the game,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick has an incredible memory. Here, he tells the story of how he landed a spot with CBS Radio for the first Super Bowl.

“Hank Stram on Monday picked up the telephone and called Bill MacPhail, the president of CBS, and he said, ‘I’m Hank Stram.’ ‘Well, coach, congratulations. Looking forward to seeing you, of course, in the Super Bowl.’ He said, ‘Well, I’ve got a great young announcer named Tommy Hedrick. He’s really good. He’s just never been heard before. I want you to put him someplace. He’ll do a great job for you.’ So, that’s how I got the job,” recalled Hedrick.

At age 88, Hedrick is the last living announcer from Super Bowl I.

“Well, it speaks to my luck. I’ve always said I’m a lucky guy. And I work at being lucky. I had two great wives. That’s number one. I had great parents. My voice has always been like I wanted it to be. And I had great coaches. Hank Stram wasn’t good to me. He was fantastic,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick was also behind the mic when the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV.

“That game was the greatest thing that ever happened to me in my sports life.”

It launched his career into Major League Baseball, network announcing gigs with ABC and CBS Sports, and two stints as the Voice of the Jayhawks.

“I’m absolutely blessed. And not only that, most people don’t know that. The kids I had at KU. You know, I was a college professor 35 years at KU,” added Hedrick.

Hedrick also taught at his alma mater – Baker University – and called Wildcat football and basketball play-by-play for 30 years before retiring a few years back. Now, like the rest of us, he’s looking forward to Super Bowl LVII.

“Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Those two guys love the game. They’re like brothers. They love the game of football. We are so blessed to have them in Kansas City,” concluded Hedrick.