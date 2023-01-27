WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend’s playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.

Connie’s Cookies, which has been around for 34 years, says it’s nice to get an unplanned rise in business. The bakery has been serving up cookies all week to Chiefs fans, young and old.

“We’re Chiefs fans, first of all, but yes. It’s a boost. And it isn’t just for the game. Because what happens like this week, we’ve been doing Chiefs cookies all week for the kids to take to school,” said owner Connie Hamilton.

Connie’s bakers say they can bake around 200 dozen cookies in a day, so it’s nothing they can’t handle, but they expect business to be hectic if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, along with Valentine’s Day orders.

“We’re doing great. We cannot complain. We are blessed,” said Connie. “It’s running right up against Valentine’s. So that’s gonna make it pretty difficult. But, we just do what we can do.”