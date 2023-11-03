WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs in Germany to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The game kicks off early at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Kansas City residents can tune into the game on KSHB-TV. For those outside that market, the game will be on the NFL Network.

For those who don’t have access to either and/or wish to spend the game surrounded by fans, local businesses are opening up early. Some are even offering breakfast food and drinks.

Businesses opening early for the game:

Bricks Bar & Grill

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 409 State St. in Augusta

Info: Bring your favorite brunch dish to share and also enjoy some drink specials.

Bronx Pizza and Pints

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 2140 W. 21st St.

Info: Breakfast drinks and food specials.

Bubba’s 33

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 412 S. Towne East Mall Dr.

Info: There will be drinks as well as biscuits and gravy available for purchase.

Caesar’s Barroom

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 4331 W. Central Ave.

Info: Drink specials, free biscuits and gravy, door prizes, and a Chiefs gear raffle.

Champs 316 Bar & Grill

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1106 S. Seneca St.

Info: There will be a special breakfast menu.

Chicken N Pickle

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1240 N. Greenwich Rd.

Info: Select breakfast items will be available when the restaurant opens, followed by a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar opening at 9 a.m. and a Brunch Buffet beginning at 10 a.m.

Doug’s Place

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 1528 S. Washington Ave.

Info: There will be a bloody mary bar and screwdrivers available for purchase, plus free breakfast.

Emerson Biggins Old Town

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 808 E. Douglas Ave.

Info: Breakfast menu available.

Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill – West

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 2330 N. Maize Rd.

Info: Breakfast food and drinks will be available. Reservations are available for the biscuits and gravy buffet or to secure a table by pre-ordering a breakfast drink flight. There will also be a Mega Sunday Sweepstakes.

Jumbo’s Beef & Brew

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 3750 N. Woodlawn Blvd.

Info: There will be early bird drink specials, breakfast drinks, and breakfast.

Kelly’s Family Diner

When: 7 a.m.

Where: 2131 S. Broadway Ave.

Info: Breakfast will be available for purchase.

Little Busters Sports Bar

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 457 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby

Info: There will be a special breakfast buffet and breakfast cocktail menu.

Mulligan’s Pub

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 8343 E. 32nd St. N.

Info: There will be breakfast food, house bloody marys and a BYO bloody mary bar available.

Old Chicago Old Town

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 300 N. Mead St.

Info: Old Chicago will be featuring their Hangover Menu. The first 15 people to arrive will receive $5 off and be entered into a chance to win a $25 Wichita Brewing Company gift card.

O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Karaoke Room

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 2405 W. 31st St. S.

Info: There will be an autographed Chiefs jersey giveaway and other prizes.

Port of Wichita

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 1548 S. Webb Rd.

Info: Breakfast food and drink specials available.

Pumphouse

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 825 E. 2nd St. N.

Info: There will be a breakfast menu, breakfast drinks, drink specials, and a Chiefs Jim Beam Cooler giveaway at halftime. First come, first serve.

The Hill Bar & Grill

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 4800 E. Douglas Ave.

Info: Brunch and drinks will be available.

The Keg Sports Bar and Grill

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 130 E. Chicago Ave. in Colwich

Info: Come out for prizes, a breakfast buffet, and drink specials.

The Outpost at Cheney Lake

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 15541 NE 50 St. in Cheney

Info: Breakfast will be available, as well as mimosa flights. Reservations accepted.

The Rusted Rooster

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 837 N. Andover Rd. in Andover

Info: There will be coffee and cocktails available.

The Rusty Nail

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 1155 S. Washington Ave.

Side Pockets Restaurant & Sports Bar

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 614 S. Tyler St.

Info: There will be a breakfast buffet, drink specials, and prizes.

SouthRock Billiards and Sports Bar

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 2020 S. Rock Rd.

Info: There will be breakfast food and breakfast drinks available.

Spaulding’s Food & Drink

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 127 W. Central Ave. in Andover

Info: There will be breakfast food available.

Twin Peaks East Wichita

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 8310 E. 21st St. N.

Info: Breakfast food and breakfast drinks will be available.

Walt’s Bar & Grill East

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 7732 E. Central Ave. Ste. 110

Info: There will be breakfast and cocktail specials. Reservations are available for parties of four or more.

Did we miss any? Send an email to connect3news@ksn.com or fill out our online contact form.