WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs in Germany to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The game kicks off early at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Kansas City residents can tune into the game on KSHB-TV. For those outside that market, the game will be on the NFL Network.
For those who don’t have access to either and/or wish to spend the game surrounded by fans, local businesses are opening up early. Some are even offering breakfast food and drinks.
Businesses opening early for the game:
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 409 State St. in Augusta
- Info: Bring your favorite brunch dish to share and also enjoy some drink specials.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 2140 W. 21st St.
- Info: Breakfast drinks and food specials.
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: 412 S. Towne East Mall Dr.
- Info: There will be drinks as well as biscuits and gravy available for purchase.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 4331 W. Central Ave.
- Info: Drink specials, free biscuits and gravy, door prizes, and a Chiefs gear raffle.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 1106 S. Seneca St.
- Info: There will be a special breakfast menu.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 1240 N. Greenwich Rd.
- Info: Select breakfast items will be available when the restaurant opens, followed by a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar opening at 9 a.m. and a Brunch Buffet beginning at 10 a.m.
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Where: 1528 S. Washington Ave.
- Info: There will be a bloody mary bar and screwdrivers available for purchase, plus free breakfast.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 808 E. Douglas Ave.
- Info: Breakfast menu available.
Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill – West
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 2330 N. Maize Rd.
- Info: Breakfast food and drinks will be available. Reservations are available for the biscuits and gravy buffet or to secure a table by pre-ordering a breakfast drink flight. There will also be a Mega Sunday Sweepstakes.
- When: 7:30 a.m.
- Where: 3750 N. Woodlawn Blvd.
- Info: There will be early bird drink specials, breakfast drinks, and breakfast.
- When: 7 a.m.
- Where: 2131 S. Broadway Ave.
- Info: Breakfast will be available for purchase.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 457 N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby
- Info: There will be a special breakfast buffet and breakfast cocktail menu.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 8343 E. 32nd St. N.
- Info: There will be breakfast food, house bloody marys and a BYO bloody mary bar available.
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: 300 N. Mead St.
- Info: Old Chicago will be featuring their Hangover Menu. The first 15 people to arrive will receive $5 off and be entered into a chance to win a $25 Wichita Brewing Company gift card.
O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Karaoke Room
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 2405 W. 31st St. S.
- Info: There will be an autographed Chiefs jersey giveaway and other prizes.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 1548 S. Webb Rd.
- Info: Breakfast food and drink specials available.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 825 E. 2nd St. N.
- Info: There will be a breakfast menu, breakfast drinks, drink specials, and a Chiefs Jim Beam Cooler giveaway at halftime. First come, first serve.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 4800 E. Douglas Ave.
- Info: Brunch and drinks will be available.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 130 E. Chicago Ave. in Colwich
- Info: Come out for prizes, a breakfast buffet, and drink specials.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 15541 NE 50 St. in Cheney
- Info: Breakfast will be available, as well as mimosa flights. Reservations accepted.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 837 N. Andover Rd. in Andover
- Info: There will be coffee and cocktails available.
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: 1155 S. Washington Ave.
Side Pockets Restaurant & Sports Bar
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 614 S. Tyler St.
- Info: There will be a breakfast buffet, drink specials, and prizes.
SouthRock Billiards and Sports Bar
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 2020 S. Rock Rd.
- Info: There will be breakfast food and breakfast drinks available.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 127 W. Central Ave. in Andover
- Info: There will be breakfast food available.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 8310 E. 21st St. N.
- Info: Breakfast food and breakfast drinks will be available.
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: 7732 E. Central Ave. Ste. 110
- Info: There will be breakfast and cocktail specials. Reservations are available for parties of four or more.
Did we miss any? Send an email to connect3news@ksn.com or fill out our online contact form.