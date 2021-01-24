Local sports store gears up to receive new Chiefs merchandise

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Following the Chiefs win Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, one local sports store is getting ready to showcase new gear for many fans across Wichita.

“It’s first come first serve,” said Rhiannon McNulty, Rally House manager. “They’re going to be printed overnight once they win, and then, we’ll have them available in store tomorrow.”

McNulty said the new AFC Championship merchandise will be available to people Monday afternoon. If people don’t want to wait until Monday to get their hands on Chiefs gear, she suggests ordering online once it becomes available.

“If you really want the first pick at it is once it’s posted to tonight after they win, then you know to get your size guaranteed,” said McNulty.

She says these past couple of days she’s seen a red wave of Chiefs fan make their way down to the store and get ahold of their favorite gear.

“We had people waiting for us when we pulled up in the parking lot, ready to come in and buy,” said McNulty.

She says her online service and curbside assistance has also seen a stream of traffic.

“Curbside has been has been a great addition,” said McNulty. “This is the place to get all your Chiefs stuff and we’ll have everything here and lots more things on the way.”