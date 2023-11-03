NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – If you want a haircut and some Kansas City Chiefs, Lucky’s in Newton is the place to be.

“We just want a Chiefs win,” said owner Marcus Rodriguez. “We always do. Of course.”

Marcus started decking out his shop years ago. Today, the walls are painted in Chiefs colors, and the shop is lined with lucky Chiefs tokens.

“The Chiefs barber shop. The coolest barber shop on this side of the Mississippi,” said Jordan Rich, a barber at Lucky’s. “The Sunday game is so early. Wake up early and get prepared to watch the game. Hopefully, stream it somehow.”

Lucky’s is always closed on Sunday. This Sunday, the Chiefs barber shop will be prepping for a very early Chiefs game.

“The offense is amazing. The defense needs some more work,” said Rich.

There is one Cowboys barber fan in the shop. But his studio is overshadowed by Chiefs swag on every wall and every corner.

From Chiefs carpet to championship banners, you can find pictures of Rodriguez at Chiefs’ games over the years. Even the kid’s playroom is decked out in Chiefs’ yellow.

Rich can talk about basketball or the World Series of baseball. But the talk always seems to come back to the NFL and the Chiefs. And this week, there are plenty of armchair quarterback thoughts on how to win this Sunday against a Dolphins team that only has two losses.

“They need that communication. They need that drive. They just need that will and want power to win,” said Rich. “I feel like they’re going to make a statement on this game. So, we’ll see. Go Chiefs!”

The Kansas City Chiefs are in Germany, ready to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CT.