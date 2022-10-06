KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A few months ago, actor Henry Winkler, known for his role as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and invited Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his home for dinner with his family.

The 76-year-old actor shared his admiration of Mahomes’ football ability and wanted the chance to meet him.

Have you met Patrick Mahomes? He’s one one of my heroes. His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays. He is so “improvisorial” in the way he plays. He is so sure. I just think it is instincutally great. “Does he listen? Patrick, Hi! “We make a great chicken stuffed with ricotta and spinach with an unbelievable reduction. It can be yours if you’re here in LA.” Henry Winkler

After the Week 4 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes called into the show and accepted the invitation and reciprocated with an invitation of his own when the Chiefs travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“I have an open invitation for him. He can come and sit with my family in the suite at the Chargers game if he wants to come and see us go up against a great football team in LAm” Mahomes said. “There’s an open invite both ways. We’ll have to link up. That’s one of the greatest of all time, as well.”

The Chiefs play the Chargers on Sunday, November 20.

Mahomes added that he would gladly host Winkler at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium if he was ever in Kansas City.

“I still can’t get over this INVITATION ..AMAZING,” Winkler said on Twitter.