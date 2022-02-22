KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Six months after the release of his signature shoe, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas are releasing the second colorway of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX.

The “Game Time” colorway features Cream White, Khaki & Wild Pine, compared to the Team Solar Green, Cloud White and Core black of the first pair, “Go Time”.

The sneaker will be available on Feb. 28 with a price tag of $130, just like the first pair that is currently sold out.

Inspired by Patrick Mahomes’ nonstop grind, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX ‘Game Time’ rises to the occasion—bringing cushioning to every pivot you put in at the gym and comfort for walking anywhere. Adidas.com

The “Game Time” shoes are the latest product in a line of the Mahomes signature line that includes socks, shirts, shorts and hoodies with his “PM” logo printed on them.