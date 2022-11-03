KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The latest colorway for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ signature shoe with Adidas is fit for the Kingdom.

On Friday, November 4, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX will become available in red and white.

The most anticipated colorway yet…introducing the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX “Home.” Patrick Mahomes Instagram

Named “Home”, the colorway pays tribute to the Chiefs’ home uniforms.

The shoes retail for $140 and release Friday at 2 a.m. Central Time.

Innovation is a relentless pursuit; it means putting time and focus into all the things that separate you from everyone else. The new Mahomes 1 Impact FLX is a tribute to the city where 2PM took this to heart and became the most elite player on the field—calling out to fans everywhere. Adidas.com

The Mahomes 1’s were previously made available in a black and purple colorway in partnership with Marvel’s Black Panther.