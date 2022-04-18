KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The battle of quarterbacks continues, but in a different arena.

Turner Sports announced Monday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will team up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take on Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers in Capital One “The Match” golf event.

The event will take place on June 1 in Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. central time.

Brady tagged the three quarterbacks on Sunday in a tweet, but specific details were unclear at the time.

Mahomes shared his excitement about The Match on Twitter, writing “This should be fun.”

Allen called the showdown a battle of “2 old bulls, 2 young calves.”

The younger pair on the same side provide some intrigue given that they’ve dueled in each of the past two postseasons. Mahomes got the better of Allen in each matchup, first leading the Chiefs to a second-consecutive AFC Championship for the 2020 season, and then sparking furious comeback with only 13 seconds left in regulation in the 2021 AFC Divisional.

The most recent duel featured three lead changes, a tie, 25 points and three touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulations. The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship with an overtime TD caught by Travis Kelce, punctuating a 42-36 victory, denying a heroic effort from Allen and the Bills.

As it relates to action on the links, Brady teams up with Rodgers after losing to him in The Match 2021, where Green Bay’s QB and Bryson DeChambieu beat the Tampa signal caller and Phil Mickelson.