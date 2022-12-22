KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has revealed his Christmas gift to his offensive linemen.

The star quarterback supplied his protectors with sets of TaylorMade custom golf clubs, complete with custom bags featuring their jersey numbers and a box of golf balls.

Quarterbacks and running backs around the NFL commonly shower their offensive linemen with gifts during the holiday season.

Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown said Wednesday he took golf lessons during the offseason, and he’s ready to try out his new clubs.

“It’s probably the hardest sport I tried to play hands down. Way harder than tennis,” Brown said. “I appreciate Pat for all he does for us.”

Mahomes has his own TaylorMade golf balls as well.

This caps an accolade-filled week for Mahomes, who was named to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.