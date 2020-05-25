Mahomes’ foundation provides 15 scholarships for U.S. Navy SEAL families

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AUSTIN, Texas (KSNW) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation will provide 15 scholarships for the children of U.S. Navy SEALs.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation made the announcement Monday in conjunction with Memorial Day. The foundation will provide a grant for 15 scholarships to children of The United States Navy SEALs through the SEAL Legacy Foundation.

The Honored SEAL Legacy Scholarship Program awards annual college scholarships for academic and associated costs for children of U.S. Navy SEALs. The 15 scholarships will go towards the families of the more than 100 SEALs who have paid the ultimate sacrifice since 9/11.

“It is truly a privilege to support the children of the Navy SEALs through the Honored SEAL Legacy Foundation Scholarship Program,” Patrick Mahomes said. “The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and I, are committed to the SEAL Creed that no one will be left behind.”

“On behalf of a grateful brotherhood, we thank Patrick Mahomes for his leadership,” SEAL Legacy Foundation Managing Director and United States Navy SEAL Mark McGinnis said. “These scholarships from 15 and the Mahomies will make a meaningful difference for the children of our SEALs.”

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes.

We're proud to support the brave men & women who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.



Join @PatrickMahomes for the @SEALLegacy MEMORIAL DAY VIRTUAL TRIBUTE today at 4 PM CST.



RSVP: https://t.co/BKvvms8OzX @Chiefs @NFL #HappyMemorialDay! 🇺🇸 #Mahomies pic.twitter.com/4fOI66h3K8 — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) May 25, 2020

LATEST STORIES: