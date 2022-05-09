MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic quarterback-tight end duo continued their offseason fun in Miami by attending Carbone Beach, a race weekend party in Miami celebrating the first ever F1 circuit in the city.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were seen in pictures with Norwegian DJ Kygo, who was performing at Carbone Beach.
Other big name celebrities were in attendance like Wyclef Jean, The Chainsmokers, Lebron James and Spike Lee.
Carbone Beach is hosted by Mario Carbone, one of the founders of Major Food Group, a team of top chefs who own several high-end restaurants around the country.